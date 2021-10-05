Menu
Richard Olbrich

Olbrich, Richard J. "Dick"

MADISON - Richard J. Olbrich ("Dick") aged 79, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Sept. 27, 2021. Richard was a lifelong learner and supporter of education, as evidenced by his decision to donate his body to the University of Pittsburgh to be a research cadaver. He received two degrees from the University of Wisconsin (Letters and Sciences 1964 and Juris Doctorate 1967).

Dick spent his career as an attorney with the National Labor Relations Board in Washington DC. In retirement, he returned to Madison to continue auditing classes at the University of Wisconsin.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Olbrich (Christopher Frenie); grandchildren, Zachary, Ezra and Lillian; and brothers, Steven Olbrich, Theodore Olbrich, Thomas Olbrich and Robert Olbrich. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Mary Jo; and brother, James Olbrich.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the University of Wisconsin Odyssey Project Fund #112543729 or The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 5, 2021.
