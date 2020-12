Hook, Robert W.

MADISON - Robert W. Hook, age 97, was called home to be with our Lord on Nov. 24, 2020. A private family funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2126 N. Sherman Ave., with the Rev. Grant Sorensen presiding. Burial will follow at Greenwood cemetery in Leeds Township. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

