Robert "Bob" Clark Karls

Aug. 18, 1969 - April 2, 2022

MADISON - It is with a deep sadness that we share that Robert "Bob" Clark Karls of Madison, WI passed away on April 2, 2022.

Bob was born on August 18, 1969 to Robert and Jean Karls in Binghamton, NY. Bob's family moved to Waunakee, WI when he was 16 and he's called Wisconsin home ever since. He graduated from Waunakee High School and later attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for his Undergraduate degree. Following his graduation, he established a family and community of loved ones in Madison.

He dedicated the entirety of his professional career and over 30 years of service to the soybean farmers of Wisconsin, working tirelessly as an advocate for farmers both here in Madison and in Washington, DC. Spearheading countless initiatives, research programs and education campaigns, Bob truly left a lasting legacy impacting the many people he worked with and Wisconsin Agriculture as a whole.

Bob shared his life with his husband Doug and their cherished dog, Jack. Bob and Doug shared a passion for life and loved many things together, like traveling, cars, and their large group of close friends in both Palm Springs, CA and Saugatuck, MI. Bob was an incredible cook, who loved to entertain his friends and family.

Bob is survived by his husband Douglas G. Zander; step-children: Erica Meier (Jeff), Carrie Zander-Lancaster (John), James Zander (Ellen Weiler), and Meghan Zander; as well as his step-grandchildren: Lauren, Mason Meier, Evelyn Zander and Lyndon Belle Teasdale. He is also survived by his siblings: Jeannie Leibovitz (Mark), Maureen (Gary Kline), Bill Karls (Annie Levihn); and godson Max Levihn-Karls.

Bob's family and friends were the lights of his life. He loved them all dearly, as they did him. The legacy of Bob's loyalty, dedication to his career, and kind spirit will live on through them all. Bob will be missed, but surely not forgotten.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road in Madison. A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association and Agrace Hospice at 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg WI.

