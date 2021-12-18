Menu
Robert "Bob" Maly
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI

Maly, Robert "Bob"

BEAVER DAM - Robert "Bob" Maly, a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away Nov. 18, 2021, in the arms of his devoted wife, Donna.

Bob is survived by his wife, a daughter, two granddaughters, and a brother. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives from his wife's family, and friends throughout the world.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysious and Mildred Maly; his sister, Florence Guenterberg; his nephew, Denis Guenterberg; and his son, Jeffrey Maly.

A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., is honored to be serving the family. You may sign the family's guestbook or send online condolences at www.cstonefs.com.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 18, 2021.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
Dear Donna so sorry to hear of the loss of your husband. You have my deepest sympathies.
Vern Gove
Friend
December 19, 2021
