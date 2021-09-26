Schwartz, Robert L.

STOUGHTON - Stoughton has lost one of its oldest citizens and a World War II veteran. Robert L. Schwartz, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Skaalen Home, with family by his side. He was born in Fort Atkinson on Nov. 3, 1923, the son of John and Nora Schwartz. Bob graduated from Stoughton High School in 1941. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1942 but chose to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. Bob completed basic training at Great Lakes and technical training at Navy Pier in Chicago for aviation mechanics. He then boarded the U.S.S. Wolverine to complete aviation carrier service. Bob was stationed in the South Pacific on the U.S.S. Savo Island during World War II until his honorable discharge in January 1946. On June 8, 1947, he married his best friend, Jean Carpenter. Bob worked at Uniroyal for 35 years, retiring in 1983. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and everything baseball, including playing home talent baseball with the Garden City Foundry team and watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bob is survived by his brother, Jack Sellers; sisters-in-law, Gloria and Virginia Carpenter; brother-in-law, Ken (Pauline) Carpenter; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 70 years, Jean; and brother, Roger (Arvella) Schwartz.

Graveside military honors will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, at LUTHERAN CEMETERY SOUTH. Memorials may be made to the Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park. A special thank you to the staff of Skaalen and Agrace Hospice for their exceptional care of Bob. Please share your memories of Bob by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

