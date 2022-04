Schultz, Rev. Ronald

BERLIN - Rev. Ronald Schultz, age 90, Berlin, WI. Funeral service Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church of Budsin, W3008 County Road E of rural Montello. Visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com for complete obituary details. 920-295-6631.