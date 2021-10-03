Ottenstein, Sandra Weihshel

RESEDA, Calif./MADISON - Sandra Weinshel Ottenstein passed away in her sleep on Oct. 1, 2021, in Reseda, Calif. She was born and raised in Wisconsin, living most of her life in Madison. She is a 1946 graduate of East High School, where she treasured her lifelong friendships with her classmates. Sandra attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for two years before meeting the love of her life, Dave Ottenstein. They were married in 1949 and were married for over 55 years. They raised their four children, Jay, Lonnie, Shari and Debbie, on Madison's West Side. Sandra was very involved in volunteering, whether it was PTA or Girl Scouts or the Madison Jewish Community and Beth Israel Center, where she was a longtime member. She also had a great love of music, theatre, dance and art. She loved to play her classics on the piano at home for her children. She had another great love of mahjong and loved the game and all the camaraderie that went along with that.

Family was very important to Sandra and Dave as they raised their children. They both had a love of Jewish traditions, Jewish music, and Jewish food. They both had many extended family members and friends in Milwaukee and Chicago where they would visit often. Weekends were also spent at Cedar Lake and Oconomowoc, Wis., where extended family would gather for meals and laughter.

Sandra took after her mother in her cooking skills. Dining room tables were often filled with newly acquainted friends or longtime friends and family. In the mid-1970s, Sandra began cooking for people as a hobby, just for fun, when it blossomed into regular catering events for many of Madison's residents. It gave Sandra great joy to cook for people and feel a part of their celebrations and happiness. After Dave's passing, her children brought her to Los Angeles where she lived out the rest of her years very happily.

She is survived by her children, Jay (Kathy) Ottenstein, Lonnie Ottenstein, Shari Ottenstein, and Debra (Eric) Alden, all of Los Angeles; her grandchildren, Adam (Katharine) Ottenstein, Alexa Ottenstein, Jonathan and Roni Alden; as well as her great-granddaughters, Charli and Remi Ottenstein; her brother, Leo (Renee) Weinshel of Menominee Falls, Wis.; a sister, Gail in Laurel, Md.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. Gerald and Rita Buckman of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly.

A graveside service will be held at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, 1 Speedway Road, Madison, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. The graveside service will also be livestreamed via the following link: https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=66600f29-a074-4dc2-bd7d-eaed48122dfc.

We'd like to thank the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the amazing love and care that they showed our mother and the community of Beth Israel Center Madison for all the love they have always shown us.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Beth Israel Center of Madison or Madison Jewish Community Council.

