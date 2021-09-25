Menu
Scott Reardon
ABOUT
Appleton West High School

Reardon, Scott

MADISON - Scott Reardon (Tirloch O'Riordan), age 60, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Born in Sparta, Wis., he spent his childhood in Appleton. He attended Appleton West High School and UW-Oshkosh.

Scott had a brilliant mind, a passion for knowledge and a natural curiosity that fueled his interest in many areas from the Society for Creative Anachronisms (SCA) to computers, marine biology to his Celtic roots, archery to the latest gaming technology. Scott was a voracious reader, enjoying Tolkien, fantasy, science fiction and more. He was a gifted actor, with success in both community theatre and summer stock.

Scott had an engaging personality and always a smile on his face. He was adored by his nieces and nephews and loved by many. He will be greatly missed.

Scott is survived by Patricia Reardon; brother, David Reardon (Mary); sisters, Anne Lewandowski, Paula Reardon (Jeff) and Lisa Mroczkowski (Kevin); nieces, Amy Reardon-Young, Heather Reardon, Shelby and Sydney Flaherty; nephew, Alec Flaherty; and special friends, Merit Rose Milbach and Lance Steffin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis (Snider) Reardon; father, Leo B. Reardon; and brother-in-law, Dick Lewandowski.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thanks for the years of work.
Jason Gaffke
October 3, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Scott´s passing. He will be sorely missed
Lisa Gross
Friend
September 28, 2021
