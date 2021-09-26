Grant, Sharron Louise

SUN PRAIRIE – Sharron Louise Grant (Phelps, Radl), age 84, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. She was born in Portage, Wis., on Jan. 10, 1937, the daughter of Milo and Mary Phelps. In 1954, she graduated from Blue River High School where she played in the high school band and danced at the Betty Hayes School of Dance.

Sharron married Richard J. Radl (deceased) on May 4, 1957; they had six children together. She later married Ron W. Grant on Feb. 14, 1992; he preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2007.

Sharron lived in Rio, Wis.; Blue River, Wis.; Madison, Wis.; Singer Island, Fla.; and finally in Sun Prairie. She worked for Dane County Juvenile Court as a court clerk for 21 years and was a Palm Beach Hospice volunteer in her retirement. Her interests included playing piano, singing in "Sweet Adeline's" Women's Choir, photography, card making, looking for sea glass on the beach, antiquing, but most of all, showering her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with love.

Sharron is survived by her six children, Kari-Ellen Radl (Tiran) (Steve Schultz) of Madison, Mary Radl Davis (Bill Davis) of Madison, Teresa Radl of Madison, David Radl (Marlon Banks) of Madison, Sheila Radl Kennedy (Everett Myers) of St. Louis, Mo., and Trish Radl Masanz (John Masanz) of Wausau, Wis.; two step-children, Rod Grant (Kathy) of Waunakee, Wis., and Joni Grant Pogue (Dan Pogue) of Sun Prairie; 19 grandchildren; GiGi to 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rick Phelps (Lyn Ungrodt) of Madison and Kathy Phelps Johnson (JJ Johnson) of Sun Prairie; in-laws, Maureen Phelps (Mike Phelps, deceased) of Milwaukee, Wis., Hannah Rosenthal of Madison, and Monda Phelps (George, deceased) of Colorado; and loving friends, Carol and Bob Gonstead of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Aggie and Al Charbonneau of Ontario, Canada.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Grant; parents, Milo George Phelps and Mary Ellen Rowe Phelps; and her brothers, George and Michael Phelps.

A celebration of Sharron's life will be held in spring/summer of 2022. Date and place to be determined.

Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to Agrace HospiceCare and the "East Team" for all their care and support of Mom and our family.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com