Stephen Kessler
McClain Funeral Home - Denver
3500 W State Rd. 16
Denver, IN

Kessler, Dr. Stephen David, OD

FITCHBURG - Dr. Stephen David Kessler, OD, 70, Fitchburg, Wis., passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at University of Colorado Anshutz Medical Center, Aurora, Colo.

Born Nov. 17, 1951, in Fullerton, Calif., he was the son of the late Joseph Morris and Naomi (Remais) Kessler. On June 16, 1985, he married Donna M. Anderson, who survives along with their two daughters, Sarah (Zachary) Masa-Myers, Madison, Wis., and Hannah Kessler (Adam Lombardi), southern California; brothers, Phillip Kessler (Kathleen Allenbach), Olivenhain, Calif., and Ken (Dee) Kessler, Westminster, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve graduated with his B.S. from Washington University in St. Louis and received his Doctor of Optometry from the University of California-Berkeley.

He was an active member of Beth Israel Center in Madison; an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Master for 20 years; a member of the First Brigade Band; and played trumpet with the St. Louis Symphony and St. Louis Municipal Opera. Steve actively volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an avid Dodgers fan.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at BETH ISRAEL CENTER, Madison, with Rabbi Betsy Forester officiating. The service will be livestreamed at http://mcclainfh.com/livestreamorhttps://beth-israel-center.livecontrol.tv/. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison, which can also be streamed through the funeral home's livestream link.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Doctors Without Borders, Briarpatch Youth Services of Madison, or the Social Justice Fund at Beth Israel Center in Madison.

McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Ind., has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.mcclainfh.com.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
McClain Funeral Home - Denver
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kyle Liegel
Friend
December 19, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing he was a very good eye doctor when I had him at Middleton lifetime which is no longer their anymore which is a different place in their now which is a kids place I think so but not sure when we go by their during the week with my mom Brenda too.
Kyle Liegel
Friend
December 19, 2021
I´d like to share my sincere condolences for your loss. Steve was my scout master in troop 104, and a very positive influence in my life.
David Littlewood
December 19, 2021
Steve was a dear colleague who will be greatly missed. I was devastated to hear the news. My condolences. His patients absolutely loved him.
David May
December 13, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Dr. Kessler was amazing as a dr and a human being. I was fortunate enough to work with him at the school for the blind. I then started driving from Janesville to see him for myself. The world was much better because of him. Jeanne
Jeanne Appleton
December 13, 2021
