Kessler, Dr. Stephen David, OD

FITCHBURG - Dr. Stephen David Kessler, OD, 70, Fitchburg, Wis., passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at University of Colorado Anshutz Medical Center, Aurora, Colo.

Born Nov. 17, 1951, in Fullerton, Calif., he was the son of the late Joseph Morris and Naomi (Remais) Kessler. On June 16, 1985, he married Donna M. Anderson, who survives along with their two daughters, Sarah (Zachary) Masa-Myers, Madison, Wis., and Hannah Kessler (Adam Lombardi), southern California; brothers, Phillip Kessler (Kathleen Allenbach), Olivenhain, Calif., and Ken (Dee) Kessler, Westminster, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve graduated with his B.S. from Washington University in St. Louis and received his Doctor of Optometry from the University of California-Berkeley.

He was an active member of Beth Israel Center in Madison; an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Master for 20 years; a member of the First Brigade Band; and played trumpet with the St. Louis Symphony and St. Louis Municipal Opera. Steve actively volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an avid Dodgers fan.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at BETH ISRAEL CENTER, Madison, with Rabbi Betsy Forester officiating. The service will be livestreamed at http://mcclainfh.com/livestreamorhttps://beth-israel-center.livecontrol.tv/. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison, which can also be streamed through the funeral home's livestream link.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Doctors Without Borders, Briarpatch Youth Services of Madison, or the Social Justice Fund at Beth Israel Center in Madison.

