Steve Larson
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Home - Appleton
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI

Larson, Steve

APPLETON - G. Steven Larson, age 70, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at his home in Appleton, Wis.

Steve was survived by his beloved Debra; children, Jenny (Joe) Imhoff, Josh (Nicole) Larson, Jackie Larson (Charles Moore), and Ryan (Danielle) Larson; grandchildren, Reagan, Steven, Lincoln, and Kira; sister, Risa (Verne) Thibodeau; and brother, Bob (Ann) Larson.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Rik Larson; and mother, Dorothy (Schwaller) Larson.

Steve, a hall of fame basketball coach at all levels, was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame and the athletics halls of fame at Edgewood College (Madison, Wis.) and St. Mary Central High School (Neenah-Menasha, Wis.). He began his career at St. Patrick's Grade School (Menasha, Wis.) before he landed his first high school head coaching job at Riverside Military Academy (Gainesville, Ga.). Steve returned to his alma mater UW-Oshkosh to complete his master's degree as a graduate assistant before he accepted the position of head boys' basketball coach and Dean of Students at St. Mary's Springs High School (Fond du Lac, Wis.). He returned to his high school alma mater, St. Mary Central High School, before completing his coaching career with a 20-year legacy at Edgewood College, where he also served as athletic director. Steve then served as the commissioner of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference for 14 years before retiring in 2020.

Coach L considered all of his players and staff as part of the family. He loved to share stories and fond memories from his early days at St. Pat's to his lattermost days at Edgewood College and took great pride in their accomplishments on and off the court.

Steve played the guitar and recently took up the fiddle in retirement. A lifelong Packers fan and collector of sports memorabilia, he was a history, movie, and music enthusiast. Grandpie/Papa was especially proud of and loved spending time with his grandkids and will be greatly missed.

A get-together of family and friends will be held at a later date to celebrate Steve's life. Online condolences may be offered at valleyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve's name can be made to Cure SMA (www.curesma.org) in honor of his granddaughter, Reagan Imhoff.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Home - Appleton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Please know that you will see him again. Until then I will pray for you to have peace and that your hearts will heal in time.
Jeanette (LuLu) Arthur - Edgewood College 1988
Work
January 5, 2022
