LAKE PARK, Fla. - Tanner J. Furry, age 27, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, after losing the fight to a long battle with addiction after five years of sobriety. Tanner was born to Darryl and Marsha Furry on Feb. 2, 1994. He was raised in Mazomanie, Wis., and graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in 2012.

Tanner went to a rehab facility in Florida in 2016. He felt it was best for him to maintain his sobriety by staying in Florida. He loved the weather, the atmosphere and most of all, "his" beach. He dedicated the past five years to Oceanside Beach Service Inc. and creating a successful future for himself. He worked his way up, from starting at the bottom at Delray Beach to running Riviera Beach for the last couple of years. He loved his job, and for many years, we attributed it to saving him. His mom and sister, Callie, loved going to visit him and watch him work. Everyone spoke highly of Tanner, including the many regulars to the beach and the people who worked under him. His family loved to hear all the amazing things they had to say about him.

While growing up, Tanner had a love for hunting and fishing with his Dad, Papa, uncles, and cousins. He also enjoyed many skiing trips to Montana with his Dad, Nana and Papa, cousins, and uncle. Tanner had a heart for adventure and liked to take trips on his time off. He talked about working a couple more years on the beach and then moving away to "live off the land." Recently, he took a new interest in the stock market and could not stop bragging about how rich and successful he was going to be to anyone who would listen. He loved meditation, yoga and "deep conversations." He firmly believed that your mindset and thoughts directly impact your life outcomes, and he always tried to stay positive and surround himself with people who exhibited good "vibes." We always joked that his favorite word was "manifest." Tanner often talked about how beautiful the afterlife would be compared to our current world that can be filled with so much negativity; so we take comfort in knowing he is at peace. However, if it was possible for love to save someone, he would still be with us.

Tanner is survived by his parents, Darryl and Marsha Furry; sister, Callie Furry; nana, Ethel Furry; girlfriend, Maddy Harshaw; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins with whom he loved spending time. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lowell (Duzie) and Alice Terrill and Francis Furry; as well as a close number of friends who suffered from the same addiction.

A private funeral with family will be held at a future time. The family is asking that in lieu of money or flowers, donations be made to the Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization (HERO), http://www.theherofoundation.org/donate.php. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

