Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tanner Furry
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wisconsin Heights High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Furry, Tanner J.

LAKE PARK, Fla. - Tanner J. Furry, age 27, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, after losing the fight to a long battle with addiction after five years of sobriety. Tanner was born to Darryl and Marsha Furry on Feb. 2, 1994. He was raised in Mazomanie, Wis., and graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in 2012.

Tanner went to a rehab facility in Florida in 2016. He felt it was best for him to maintain his sobriety by staying in Florida. He loved the weather, the atmosphere and most of all, "his" beach. He dedicated the past five years to Oceanside Beach Service Inc. and creating a successful future for himself. He worked his way up, from starting at the bottom at Delray Beach to running Riviera Beach for the last couple of years. He loved his job, and for many years, we attributed it to saving him. His mom and sister, Callie, loved going to visit him and watch him work. Everyone spoke highly of Tanner, including the many regulars to the beach and the people who worked under him. His family loved to hear all the amazing things they had to say about him.

While growing up, Tanner had a love for hunting and fishing with his Dad, Papa, uncles, and cousins. He also enjoyed many skiing trips to Montana with his Dad, Nana and Papa, cousins, and uncle. Tanner had a heart for adventure and liked to take trips on his time off. He talked about working a couple more years on the beach and then moving away to "live off the land." Recently, he took a new interest in the stock market and could not stop bragging about how rich and successful he was going to be to anyone who would listen. He loved meditation, yoga and "deep conversations." He firmly believed that your mindset and thoughts directly impact your life outcomes, and he always tried to stay positive and surround himself with people who exhibited good "vibes." We always joked that his favorite word was "manifest." Tanner often talked about how beautiful the afterlife would be compared to our current world that can be filled with so much negativity; so we take comfort in knowing he is at peace. However, if it was possible for love to save someone, he would still be with us.

Tanner is survived by his parents, Darryl and Marsha Furry; sister, Callie Furry; nana, Ethel Furry; girlfriend, Maddy Harshaw; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins with whom he loved spending time. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lowell (Duzie) and Alice Terrill and Francis Furry; as well as a close number of friends who suffered from the same addiction.

A private funeral with family will be held at a future time. The family is asking that in lieu of money or flowers, donations be made to the Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization (HERO), http://www.theherofoundation.org/donate.php. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We loved Tanner at his beach!! We´re from Wisconsin and lives reminiscing with Tanner. He was a wonderful and kind person. He will be missed. Gone too soon. My condolences to you all. What a great loss!! May be Rest In Peace in a cabana in heaven.
Lisa Shepard
October 24, 2021
very, very sorry to hear about a fellow friend of Bill W and a very nice young man that I met only a few times. Funny, forthcoming, and charismatic. Gone way too soon. May God Bless you all
Dave B
Other
October 4, 2021
Shocked to say the least. He was our boy at the beach, he always took really good care of us, im older, he always checked to see if I needed a ride off the beach as the sand was really hot. I brought him frozen drinks because he was such a hard worker, he took good care of all his customers on Dinger Island. We will miss him more than words can say. Dear Tanner rest well my friend.
Maggie Texiere
October 3, 2021
Marsha, Daryl and Callie, We can not begin to express our sadness at the loss of Tanner. We remember the countless times he was at our house as a child and his sweet and positive personality. May his shining spirit continue to shine upon all of you. Our deepest condolences... Doug and Laurie Genthe
Doug and Laurie Genthe
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results