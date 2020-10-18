Glade, Thomas F.

MADISON - Thomas F. Glade, 77, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Tom was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Oconomowoc High School. Tom's primary occupation and passion was training crows.

Tom was beloved for his quirky sense of humor and his ability to make others laugh.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Joe.

Tom's caregivers made a big difference in his quality of life. We would especially like to thank Tara Randl, Mohamed Hashi, James Hagen, Rama Jallow, Samuel Muon, Jennifer Bast and Jessica Walton of Community Living Connections for their loving care of Tom, and the staff of St. Mary's Adult Day Center, especially Becky Kovalaske, his social worker, and Denise Hemling, his RN at St. Mary's.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

(608) 249-8257