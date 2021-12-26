Menu
Thomas "Tom" Howe
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Howe, Thomas F. "Tom"

SUN PRAIRIE - Thomas F. "Tom" Howe, age 87, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Although born in Green Bay, Tom was a lifelong resident of Sun Prairie. Tom is survived by his high school sweetheart, Marlene Dunn. Together they raised six children, Debbie (Joe Wineke), Verona, Jeff (Margaret Blaska), Atlanta, Karen (Ron Blawusch), Kathy (Jim Faltersack), Linda, Grand Rapids, Mich., and Bill (Michelle Fedkenheuer). Tom and Marlene also have 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at CRESS FUNERAL SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. A Mass of Christian Burial and graveside services at Sacred Hearts will be private family only.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting all donations be made payable to the Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hugs to the entire family
Tim Breunig
January 9, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
John Holmes
Family
December 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss, such a wonderful man, may God's Peace and Grace get you all through this difficult time, love Marge & Larry
Larry & Marge Woodbury
Friend
December 26, 2021
My sincere condolences go out to you Debbie and your entire family, on the loss of your father. Your father was always warm and friendly, as well as your mother. You were blessed with wonderful parents. Rest Easy Tom Howe!
Michael Riley
Friend
December 26, 2021
Marleen, my thoughts and prayers to you and your family
Barbara Monday Bollig
December 21, 2021
