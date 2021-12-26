Howe, Thomas F. "Tom"

SUN PRAIRIE - Thomas F. "Tom" Howe, age 87, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Although born in Green Bay, Tom was a lifelong resident of Sun Prairie. Tom is survived by his high school sweetheart, Marlene Dunn. Together they raised six children, Debbie (Joe Wineke), Verona, Jeff (Margaret Blaska), Atlanta, Karen (Ron Blawusch), Kathy (Jim Faltersack), Linda, Grand Rapids, Mich., and Bill (Michelle Fedkenheuer). Tom and Marlene also have 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at CRESS FUNERAL SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. A Mass of Christian Burial and graveside services at Sacred Hearts will be private family only.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting all donations be made payable to the Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund.

