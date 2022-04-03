Thomas Claire Orshall

Nov. 15, 1946 - March 31, 2022

MOUNT HOREB - Thomas Claire Orshall, age 75, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was born on Nov. 15, 1946, in Sayre, Pa., the son of Herbert J. and Alice J. (Lucas) Orshall. He married Rita A. Paulson on Aug. 29, 1970, in York Memorial Lutheran Church.

After graduating from Highland High School, Thomas joined the U.S. Army in May 1965, serving during the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge, Thomas spent 33 years in law enforcement, both in Mount Horeb and at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Madison, where he retired in 2006. Thomas enjoyed visiting with friends and family, working around the house, and driving a school bus for Mount Horeb Area School District. He was a member of Mount Horeb American Legion Post No. 113 and Disabled American Veterans.

Thomas is survived by his son, Craig Scott Thomas (Tracey) Orshall and their three children; daughter, Tonya Marie Orshall; brother, David H. Orshal; dog, Muffin; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita A. (Paulson) Orshall; parents, Herbert J. and Alice J. (Lucas) Orshall; and brother, Harold J. Orshall.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022. Military rites will be conducted at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mount Horeb Police Department, Mount Horeb Fire Department or American Legion. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

