Robinson, Thomas W. "Robbie" Jr.

MADISON/DEFOREST - Thomas W. "Robbie" Robinson Jr., age 77, of DeForest, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born in Madison on July 20, 1943, the son of Beverly Couture and Thomas Robinson Sr. He graduated from Madison East High School, attended MATC, and served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

He married Linda Jones in Madison on June 24, 1978. He worked as a risk manager for the State of Wisconsin and AON Risk Services Broker. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, bowling, and fast-pitch softball, and he loved his Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and any sport of the UW Badgers.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Robinson; sons, Thomas (Mary) Robinson III and Todd (Kim) Robinson; daughter, Tabatha (Gary) Schreiber; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Arnold (Shirly) Robinson and Sean (Jenny) Robinson; sister, Diana (Tim) Spaeni; uncle, Don (Marlene) Rasmussen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Couture; father, Thomas Robinson Sr.; brother, Don Robinson; and uncle, Bob Rasmussen.

Services will be held at a later date, with inurnment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

