Winburn, Timothy A.

MADISON - Timothy Alan "Tim" Winburn, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from natural causes at home. He was born on Aug. 19, 1962, in Madison, the son of Raymond and Sharon (Otis) Winburn.

Timothy graduated from Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, in 1981. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he proudly served from 1981-1985.

Timothy is survived by his son, Brandon Winburn of Grand Haven, Mich.; father, Raymond Windburn of Verona; two sisters, Pamela (Craig) Johnson of Green Bay and Kimberly (Brian) Bartel of Green Bay; brother, Jeffrey Winburn; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon.

A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420