Timothy Winburn
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Winburn, Timothy A.

MADISON - Timothy Alan "Tim" Winburn, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from natural causes at home. He was born on Aug. 19, 1962, in Madison, the son of Raymond and Sharon (Otis) Winburn.

Timothy graduated from Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, in 1981. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he proudly served from 1981-1985.

Timothy is survived by his son, Brandon Winburn of Grand Haven, Mich.; father, Raymond Windburn of Verona; two sisters, Pamela (Craig) Johnson of Green Bay and Kimberly (Brian) Bartel of Green Bay; brother, Jeffrey Winburn; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon.

A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
To Ray, Jeff, and the entire Winburn family, our hearts are with you for the loss of Tim. We hope the good memories last forever,
Jim & Geri Hodge
March 25, 2021
Ray, we were most sorry for you to hear that your son died. Our sincere condolences to you and the family. Ed and Pat
Edward Solner
March 25, 2021
We think of you often .
Jerry and Margreth Blaser
March 24, 2021
