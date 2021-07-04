Sprecher, Vera M.

SAUK PRAIRIE - Vera M. Sprecher, age 90, went to her heavenly home on July 2, 2021. She was born in Richland Center on Feb. 22, 1931, to Fred and Louise (Blynn) Fredrickson. She grew up on a farm west of Plain and graduated from Spring Green High School in 1949. She placed her faith in Jesus Christ at a church youth rally and lived out her faith in a way that impacted many people's lives.

Because of Vera's love of education, she went on to study at Sauk County Normal School (Reedsburg) to obtain her teacher's certificate. Her first teaching position was at the Little Prairie one-room school near Black Hawk. In 1955, Vera went on to teach first and second grades at Black Hawk Consolidated School. She received her college degree in elementary education from Platteville State University in 1959.

Vera met Lorin "Buddy" Sprecher, a dairy farmer from Witwen, on a blind date and they were married Aug. 15, 1959. They lived on the family farm and raised four children-Jeffrey, Jeannine, James, and Jill. She took time out from teaching to raise her family and then returned to teaching. She retired in 1995 after 29 years of teaching in the Black Hawk area.

She was an active member at Black Hawk United Methodist Church and later at Grace Way Church. Over the years, she was a deaconess, involved in women's ministry, taught Sunday school, and was part of the church choir. Vera loved hospitality and enjoyed cooking and baking. Her dishes at potlucks were always a favorite! She was a co-leader in Happy Hustler's 4-H Club, Witwen Homemakers Club, and Retired Teachers Association. She had the gift of encouragement and was a wonderful listener. She was respected and dearly loved by all her students.

Vera's children and grandchildren will always remember her for her love, faith in Christ, generosity, and her steadfast dedication to her Lord, her family, her church, her many friends, and to her hundreds of students over the years. Vera was an example of a godly woman with virtues described in Proverbs 31.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband of 50 years, Lorin. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Terri) of Guatemala, Jeannine (Greg) of Middleton, James (Dawn) of Witwen, and Jill (Brent) of Prairie du Sac; as well as her 10 grandchildren, Austin, Katelyn, Abby, Marissa, Daniel, Matthew, Amy, Hannah, Grace, and Sarah. Gregg (Michele) Jacobsen was also like a son to Vera (Cleveland, Ohio).

Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Maplewood Village and Nursing Home, as well as to all her healthcare providers, and especially Kevin and the staff from Agrace.

A visitation will be held at GRACE WAY CHURCH from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 8, at 4:30 p.m. at GRACE WAY CHURCH, 65 13th St., Prairie du Sac. Memorial gifts may be sent to Mission Impact, P.O. Box 45797, Madison, WI 53744.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.