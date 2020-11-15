Jonathan K. Alldritt

January 15, 1933 ~ November 11, 2020

Jonathan K. Alldritt passed away peacefully at his home in Kimberly, Idaho on November 11, 2020, at the age of 87 years old. Born on January 15, 1933 to Ben and Mildred Alldritt of Kimberly, Idaho, he was the youngest twin brother of five children – having two sisters and two brothers - Everett, Aileen, Rozella, and David. Jonathan graduated from Kimberly High School in 1951.

He married Imogene Lassiter on November 5th, 1955 in Twin Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with three daughters: Janaye (Don) Maier, Janell (Lester) Abston, and Dana (Jim) Boyles. They have six grandchildren: Misty (Byron) Britain, Karissa (Daniel) Miller, Chase (Shelly) Abston, Chelsey (Daniel) Youman, Whitney (Ryan) Phipps, and Destinee (Ben) Blamires; and 16 great-grandchildren: Macey and Brady Britain; Jaxon and Brock Miller; Michayla, Gabriel, Caitlynn, Walter, and Joshua Abston; Foster, Crawford, and Wilder Youman; Rhett, Raelynn, and Ruston Phipps; and Flint Blamires.

In 1956, Jonathan purchased 40 acres and farmed along with his father. In 1967, he purchased 160 acres on the same mile square and moved their family to their current home place. He loved farming, raising cattle, and hunting. He counted the days until his crops were in so he could go deer, elk, and duck hunting.

In the winter season, he enjoyed excavating his farms to make them more productive and efficient. He raised cattle and belonged to the Salmon River Cattle Company for many years where he served as president for a term. Jonathan worked hard, was a faithful Christian, a loving husband, and a devoted father. He enjoyed time snowmobiling with his family at their cabin in the south hills and taking family trips in the winter. Jonathan loved his family – second only to God. He frequently said he had the best sons-in-law anyone could ever have. He loved them as his own. For 41 years, he farmed side-by-side with Don – until October of this year.

In 1995, Jonathan and Imogene semi-retired. He wanted to slow down but still have something to do. That year he purchased another 75 acre farm. While he turned the farm responsibilities over to Don and Janaye, he continued to work as much as he wanted. He and Imogene spent time with their children and grandchildren. They traveled throughout Europe, England, and the United States. His favorite place was Alaska - halibut fishing with friends.

Jonathan spent many years tenaciously caring for Imogene until her death in 2014. In his 80's, he learned to use a smart phone, a computer, put a pivot system on one of his farms, and continued to fish and hunt with friends.

Jonathan is remembered by his family and friends for his dedication to God, his family, and his farm. He was an independent man. He was a person of strength, determination, and generosity. He quietly helped and supported anyone in need - giving fresh corn, potatoes, beef, and finances to others – without ever expecting anything in return. He financed several young men's education to Bible College. He believed in the restoration of others by welcoming them to his farm for a time of healing. He was a role model to many young men who spent summers working on his farm. He taught them about God, being a responsible man, husband, and father. To be around him was to work hard, laugh, and to love him. He was known for his sense of humor and his grin. You knew he liked you – if he teased you. He was generous, faithful, and loyal.

He is preceded in death by his wife – Imogene, brother – Everett Alldritt, sister – Aileen Heidemann, and son-in-law – Lester Abston.

Due to Covid-19, there will be a private service for immediate family. Condolences may be left at Rosenau's Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho.