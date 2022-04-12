Alan Lee Wubker

December 14, 1947 - March 28, 2022

Alan Lee Wubker, 74, of Buhl, Idaho passed away on March 28, 2022, under the excellent and compassionate care of the Chardonnay Living Center of Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to George Wubker and Lavern La Rue on December 14, 1947. He attended school in Twin Falls Idaho. Alan married Sheila Dryden on June 20, 1970. They had two children, Dianna and Wes Wubker.

They were later divorced. He Met Patricia (Trish) Handres in 1987 and they were married on April 3, 2004. He was a very caring and generous man and was also beloved by her family. Alan was a very talented man and could build or repair almost anything. He attended the University of Idaho and received a degree in architecture. He owned a contracting company, building both residential and commercial properties. He later worked for the Idaho Transportation Department in Pocatello, Idaho, and retired as Senior Environmental Planner. Alan and Trish moved to Buhl, Idaho in 2011 to 37 acres in the county where he did some farming. He became a member of the West End Men's association and enjoyed the friendship and working on community projects. He also enjoyed playing pool and was an active member of the west end Pool League.

Alan loved the outdoors. He was well known for his road trips. His college dorm friends still met once a year for a campout in the Lowman, Idaho area. Alan and Trish loved golf. Both were active members of Clear Lake Country Club and the Idaho Couples Chapman Association. He is survived by his wife, children, two brothers, Warren Wubker and Phil Wenstland, and four grandchildren, Jeffrey Royalty, Will, Wylie, and Whitney Wubker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Duane Wubker. No services are pending. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.