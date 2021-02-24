Barbara K. Gilmartin

September 18, 1956 - February 17, 2021

Barbara K. Gilmartin, known by her friends and family as the Love Joy Peace Mama, was born September 18, 1956 and passed away gently at her home in Jerome, Idaho, February 17, 2021.

Although she graduated college, her greatest passion was being a homemaker, raising and homeschooling her three wonderful boys, Bradley Gilmartin (40), William Gilmartin (38) and Daniel Gilmartin (33). She embraced her sons' spouses with as much love as she had for them: Shawntell, Ruth, and Stephan.

In the summer she loved to tend garden, and always had a passion for travel, art and music. She was a world traveler, visiting many of the beautiful sites the world has to offer, and was always making new friends and leaving her mark wherever she went.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Earl Gilmartin; her sons and their families; and her mother, Shirley Bower.

Services will be held privately, out of respect for the family.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Barbara's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.