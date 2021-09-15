Bobbie Gail Steinmetz

January 11, 1939 - September 11, 2021

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, our mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, and best friend, Bobbie Gail Steinmetz passed away peacefully.

Bobbie was born on January 11, 1939, to Clara and Robert Stovall in La Feria, Texas. She was the 2nd of 5 children.

In 1943 the Stovall family rode the "galloping goose" train from Texas to Idaho. Bobbie attended schools in the Hazelton, Eden, and Buhl school districts. This is where she met the love of her life Henry Steinmetz Jr.

Bobbie and Henry married on March 17, 1957. They moved to Reseda, California where they both worked for Boeing aircraft factory for the next few years. They were married for 57 years.

In the early 60's they moved back to Idaho and settled in Hazelton on the family farm. They started their family by having 11 children, followed by 26 grandkids, and 37 great-grandkids

Bobbie enjoyed working at Tupperware and eventually selling Tupperware. She loved working for Lamb Weston in the guard shack and scale house.

After Henry passed away on Sept. 19, 2014, Bobbie continued to work doing in-home health care until the summer of 2018.

Bobbie loved her annual vacations with her daughter Carol and granddaughter Abby. She loved to fish, crochet afghans, and time spent with family and friends. There wasn't a baby in sight that she didn't want to hold and rock.

Bobbie always looked forward to the many road trips for ice cream or truck parts with daughters Kathy or Carrie May. But her favorites in the last few years were all the trips to the rodeos or even more ice cream with long-time friend Ralph Ando.

Bobbie was welcomed into heaven by her husband Henry, son Larry, grandson Jesse, parents Robert and Clara, sister Carol, and a brother. She left behind children Kathy Kent and Judy Coates and families all of Hazelton; Carrie May (Daniel) and family of Twin Falls; Jeff (Franciena) and family of Pingree; Rick (Sheri) and family of Wilder; Carol of Adrian, OR; Ja Lynn (Todd) and family of Nampa; Ronnie (Dawnetta) and family of Hazelton; Bryan (Dawn) of Washington; Terry (Karen) and family of Kentucky. Her brother Jimmy (Debbie) of Oregon and sisters Betty (Dwight) of Utah. Last but not least her favorites, 26 grandkids, and 37 great-grandkids.

The family would like to thank Cathy Carlson, Dean, and George for all the help and friendship you have given our mom.

Services are Friday, Sept. 17th at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment following at Hazelton Cemetery. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.