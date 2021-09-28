Menu
C. Lee and Jay Prudent Buddecke

C. Lee and Jay Prudent Buddecke

1928 / 1929 - 2021

C. Lee (93) and Jay Prudent (92) Buddecke passed away September 21 and 26 respectively after 61 years of marriage. They were never meant to be without each other. They met in Dallas where Jay was one of the first women to work in advertising at Neiman Marcus and Lee was working for Texas Instruments where he helped to develop the first silicone chip. They married in 1960 and welcomed son David in 1962. They loved Bassett Hounds, traveling to Europe, collecting contemporary art and making wine, always together. They were thrilled when their two grand daughters were born so, to be closer to them, they moved from Fullerton, California to Boise in 2010.

They are survived by son Dave (Lisa), grand daughters Kelly Ann and Sara, and Lee's brother, Robin Buddecke.

We are grateful for the kind, loving and caring staff at Syringa Place, especially Denise and Courtney. Services will be private and their ashes will be scattered together at a future date.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jay always shared her Neiman Marcus Christmas catalogs with me. We have many fond memories of days in the Riverwoods Winery. Their´s were lives very well lived indeed.
Mike and Margaret Dimmick
Friend
October 4, 2021
Dave, Lisa and children: I´m so very sorry to hear of both your parents passing. This must be so hard on you. I´m sure they were so proud of you. My very sincere condolences.
Rhonda Boisvert
Other
September 30, 2021
