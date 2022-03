Charles Rex Darrington

April 12, 1933 - May 19, 2021

Charles Rex Darrington was born in Declo, Idaho on April 12, 1933 to Fred and Mamie Darrington. He passed away at his home in Anaheim, California, surrounded by his family, on May 19, 2021. He is survived by his forever sweetheart, Cloadella Garrard; his four children: Rick of Las Vegas, Nevada; Kathy (Mike) of North Salt Lake, Utah; Julie (Mark) of San Clemente, California; Lisa (Kurt) of Encinitas, California.