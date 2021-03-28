David Dee Florke

May 1, 1959 - March 18, 2021

David Dee Florke passed away on March 18, 2021.

David was born May 1, 1959 in Garden Grove California to Darrell and Marlene Thompson Florke. He had two brothers; Dennis (deceased) and Douglas Florke.

David married the love of his life, Martha Ann Freeman, September 16, 1978. They were blessed with three children; Michele, Michael and Skylar. Three of their greatest and cherished blessings are their three grandchildren; Mckinley and Brennon Shelton, and Bristal Helms.

David was preceded in death by his father Darrell and his brother Dennis.

David is survived by his wife Martha, his mother Marlene, his brother Douglas and his sister-in-law Cindy Florke. He also leaves behind his daughter Michele (Bob Shelton), sons; Michael, Skylar (girlfriend Alice Helms) and his three grandchildren whom he loved more than life itself, as well as his beloved dog Whitey.

David loved the car business and he gained many a treasured friend as he met and worked with the folks throughout the Magic Valley area.