David Dee Florke

David Dee Florke

May 1, 1959 - March 18, 2021

David Dee Florke passed away on March 18, 2021.

David was born May 1, 1959 in Garden Grove California to Darrell and Marlene Thompson Florke. He had two brothers; Dennis (deceased) and Douglas Florke.

David married the love of his life, Martha Ann Freeman, September 16, 1978. They were blessed with three children; Michele, Michael and Skylar. Three of their greatest and cherished blessings are their three grandchildren; Mckinley and Brennon Shelton, and Bristal Helms.

David was preceded in death by his father Darrell and his brother Dennis.

David is survived by his wife Martha, his mother Marlene, his brother Douglas and his sister-in-law Cindy Florke. He also leaves behind his daughter Michele (Bob Shelton), sons; Michael, Skylar (girlfriend Alice Helms) and his three grandchildren whom he loved more than life itself, as well as his beloved dog Whitey.

David loved the car business and he gained many a treasured friend as he met and worked with the folks throughout the Magic Valley area.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
I´m so so sorry,I had a lot fun and respect with Dave and the whole family
Jay smslley
March 31, 2021
He was a character, notoriously funny and fun loving... Condolences to the family. Jer
Jerry Preece
March 31, 2021
My husband Bill and I always enjoyed our visits with David. He will be greatly missed. Sending love and prayers to the family. God be with each of you.
Mardi Newman
March 29, 2021
My condolences to David and his family. I will really miss the fun times we had at work.
Kasey Dickson
March 28, 2021
Sincere condolences to the entire Florke family. You are in our prayers.
ALLYSON and DONALD STARK
March 28, 2021
David was a great guy we bowled together for randy Hansen had a great time rip my friend my your family find comfort in the coming days
Joey sanchez
March 28, 2021
Florke family - I am so sorry for your loss. May your hearts be filled with the loving memories of David.
Deb Magee
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results