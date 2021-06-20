Menu
David McElroy

David McElroy

August 22, 1945 - June 8, 2021

David McElroy, an Idaho native, Kimberly High School and Idaho State alumn (mechanical engineering), passed away on June 8th in Omaha, Nebraska.

He is proceeded in death by his wife, Coleen McElroy, his mother Jane McElroy-Neff, a former music teacher at Kimberly High, and his brother Jim McElroy.

He is survived by his sons: Randy(Thalia)& Jason and daughter Melissa McElroy, all of Omaha; his sister Janie (Larry) Pirollo of Woodinville, Washington; and brother Harry (Celia) of Jacksonville, Florida.


