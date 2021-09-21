Devin Wade Heaps

December 14, 1979 - September 9, 2021

Devin Wade Heaps (41) was born December 14, 1979, Nampa, Idaho, and departed on September 9, 2021, of COVID. Devin was born to William Dennis & Judy Fae Heaps (Wilson). He graduated from Valley High School, Eden ID, 1998. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Toronto, Canada. Devin met his sweetheart & best friend, Anna Mae Peck, at church when they were 16. They later married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 10, 2001, and welcomed William, Bella, Ainsley, and Mia Heaps to their family. Devin loved music, woodwork, reading, learning, hiking, camping, hunting, exploring everything, and his special friendship with his brother Derk. His greatest joy in life was his sweet wife Anna – it was them against the world.

Devin is survived by his wife, Anna, and his children William, Bella, Ainsley, and Mia, parents W. Dennis and Judy Heaps, his brothers Darrin (Jayne) Heaps, Doug (April) Heaps, and Derk (Zona) Howard; his sisters Melissa (Wayne) Sherman, Jamie Howard, Notja (John) Busnardo, Audrei (James) Palmer, mother-in-law Judi Peck, numerous cousins, so many nieces & nephews who remember him as the best uncle ever! Devin was preceded in death by paternal grandparents William Fremond & Edna Phyllis Heaps, maternal grandparents Donald Browning & Fae Wilson (Ward), cousin Michael Taylor, niece & nephew Taylor & Trevor Brower, father-in-law Louis Chancy Peck.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Devin's life will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd, Twin Falls, Idaho. Further details can be found at https://lietz-frazefuneralhome.com/tribute/details/7208/Devin-Heaps/obituary.html#tribute-start. Until we meet again as a forever family, we love you.