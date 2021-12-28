Menu
Eleanor Lucille Bradshaw Hewlett
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St
Burley, ID

Eleanor Lucille Bradshaw Hewlett

May 5, 1931 - December 25, 2021

Eleanor Lucille Bradshaw Hewlett, a 90-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at Grace Assisted Living in Meridian, Saturday, December 25, 2021.

Eleanor was born May 5, 1931, in Maza, North Dakota, to William G Bradshaw and Christine Holien. At the age of three months, her parents packed five children into an old Ford Model T and headed across dirt and gravel roads for Idaho. They settled in Milner, Idaho, where she grew up. She graduated from Burley High School in 1949. She married Lowell Hewlett on Aug. 15, 1952, in Twin Falls. In 1957 they moved to Burley where she resided until June of 2021. She and Lowell had four children together, David, Kelly, Gary, Susie.

Eleanor was a receptionist for Dr. A. Paul Brown, Dr. Kevin Stock, and Dr. Steve Garn for 29 years, retiring in October of 2002. She was a member of Burley United Methodist Church, Mini-Cassia Garden Club, Red Hats, P.E.O., and Iris Better Homes. She loved to plant and take care of flowers. Her yard and flower gardens were always beautiful. Our family went to Stanley every summer for many, many years. She enjoyed floating the Salmon River with her son, Kelly. She loved her church family; they always took such good care of her and Lowell.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; two sons, Gary and Kelly; her parents; five brothers, William, Bernard, Vernon (Butch), Harold and Richard; two sisters, Betty Mahler and Joyce Olson; a step-son, Kenneth Hewlett; and one son-in-law, Robert Fairbrother.

She is survived by children, Susie Fairbrother and David Hewlett (Jill); stepson, Tom Hewlett (Karen); daughter-in-law, Janice Hewlett; sister, Alice Lind; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, 450 E. 27th St., in Burley, with The Rev. Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 PM Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 1 until 1:45 PM Saturday, at the church.

The family suggests memorials be directed to Burley United Methodist Church.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St PO Box 878 , Burley, ID
Jan
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
United Methodist Church
450 E. 27th St., Burley, ID
Jan
8
Funeral
2:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
450 E. 27th St., Burley, ID
Our whole family went to Dr. Brown for many years until his retirement. We adored Eleanor. Our children grew up from babies until they were adults knowing her. We were heartbroken when she retired. The office was so lucky to have had her as their receptionist for so many years. Eleanor was a beautiful and classy lady.
Lynn and Paula Watterson
January 2, 2022
