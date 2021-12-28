Eleanor Lucille Bradshaw Hewlett

May 5, 1931 - December 25, 2021

Eleanor Lucille Bradshaw Hewlett, a 90-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at Grace Assisted Living in Meridian, Saturday, December 25, 2021.

Eleanor was born May 5, 1931, in Maza, North Dakota, to William G Bradshaw and Christine Holien. At the age of three months, her parents packed five children into an old Ford Model T and headed across dirt and gravel roads for Idaho. They settled in Milner, Idaho, where she grew up. She graduated from Burley High School in 1949. She married Lowell Hewlett on Aug. 15, 1952, in Twin Falls. In 1957 they moved to Burley where she resided until June of 2021. She and Lowell had four children together, David, Kelly, Gary, Susie.

Eleanor was a receptionist for Dr. A. Paul Brown, Dr. Kevin Stock, and Dr. Steve Garn for 29 years, retiring in October of 2002. She was a member of Burley United Methodist Church, Mini-Cassia Garden Club, Red Hats, P.E.O., and Iris Better Homes. She loved to plant and take care of flowers. Her yard and flower gardens were always beautiful. Our family went to Stanley every summer for many, many years. She enjoyed floating the Salmon River with her son, Kelly. She loved her church family; they always took such good care of her and Lowell.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; two sons, Gary and Kelly; her parents; five brothers, William, Bernard, Vernon (Butch), Harold and Richard; two sisters, Betty Mahler and Joyce Olson; a step-son, Kenneth Hewlett; and one son-in-law, Robert Fairbrother.

She is survived by children, Susie Fairbrother and David Hewlett (Jill); stepson, Tom Hewlett (Karen); daughter-in-law, Janice Hewlett; sister, Alice Lind; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, 450 E. 27th St., in Burley, with The Rev. Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 PM Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 1 until 1:45 PM Saturday, at the church.

The family suggests memorials be directed to Burley United Methodist Church.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.