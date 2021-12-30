Emma Evelyn Green Staley

August 10, 1931 - December 28, 2021

Emma Staley, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Buhl, Idaho on December 28, 2021. Emma was born August 10, 1931, to Leo and Amanda Green in Hagerman, Idaho. During her childhood years, they lived in the towns of Hagerman, Carey, and Buhl. She enjoyed playing with her sisters and all the cousins, ice skating on the local pond, and riding her horse.

As an adult, she enjoyed fishing, playing games with her family, flower gardening, going to yard sales, canning, feeding her hummingbirds, and playing bunco with her friends at Moon Glo Village. She loved taking trips to the ocean and eating fresh seafood. She was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Buhl.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles "Bud" and Leslie; two sisters, Ireta and Phyllis; her first husband, Ray; her second husband, Hiram "Rob" and third husband, Neal. She is survived by her sons, Randy Simpson and Dale (Lori) Simpson; daughter, Cherri Crafton; her sisters, Leora, Dorien, and Vonnie; along with six grandchildren, Billye, Rusty, Naomi, Bryan, Brad, and Katie; and nine great-grandchildren.

Emma's family would like to give a special thanks to Vision Home Health and Vision Hospice team for their care and support for our mother over the last year.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Monday, January 3, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM with viewing starting at 10:00 AM. Graveside will conclude at 2:30 PM at Hagerman Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be given to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Buhl Quick Response Unit.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Emma's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.