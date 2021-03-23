Frances Ochsner

June 15, 1933 ~ March 21, 2021

Frances Ochsner passed peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family on March 21, 2021. Born in South Dakota on June 15, 1933, she was one of fourteen children of Matt and Anna Jung. Fran married her high school sweetheart, Alvin Ochsner, on February 28, 1953 (68 years ago!). After moving to Idaho in 1955 Fran and Al raised their six children in Filer.

She has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In her "copious" free time Fran managed to enjoy every parent teacher conference; elementary, junior high and high school sporting event; and countless concerts and school plays. Fran and Al traveled the country to attend high school, college and post graduate graduations for all those kids and grandkids. She never missed a single one; really, not a single one.

They eventually visited every state in the union at least twice. She taught religious education for many years, was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a St. Vincent DePaul volunteer for over 20 years, served on many church committees, and baked a bottomless supply of the best chocolate chip cookies ever. Once the first six were out of the house, Fran never missed an opportunity to send every grand and great grandchild a card and a dollar for every single holiday. College students consistently received care packages. Fran spent more money on postal hugs than any person we have ever known or heard of.

Unfortunately, her family did not all live in Idaho, but she was amazing about never letting anyone feel left out or forgotten. Her unwavering Catholic faith is their foundation. She had a rosary in her hand every day and taught them how to pray. Without the influence that she has had on their lives none would be where they are today or have their positive outlook. She has shown that there is more out there, you just have to work hard to achieve it, and the journey can be the best part of any accomplishment.

Fran was preceded in death by her son, Steven Ochsner; grandson, Ivan Lechowich; and a number of relatives, too many to list here.

She is survived by her spouse, and numerous family members and friends. We mourn her passing, but we celebrate the prayerful, strong example she set.

A viewing for Fran will be held from 6 - 7 p.m., with a rosary to start at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A graveside service will conclude at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 4000 North Filer.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Fran's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.