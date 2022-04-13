Menu
Gladys K. Wright
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St
Burley, ID
Gladys K. Wright

April 6, 1936 - April 1, 2022

Gladys K. Wright, age 85, of Burley, passed away, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley.

Gladys was born at home in View, Idaho, on April 6, 1936, to William Arvil and Kathrine Parke Bunn.

She attended the View School for three years, the Miller School in Burley for three years, and graduated from Burley High School in 1954.

She married Gene F. Wright, of Burley, in 1959, in View, Idaho. They were later divorced.

She attended Nampa Business College in Nampa, Idaho, graduating in May 1955, with a secretarial degree. She then worked various secretarial positions through the years and did volunteer and handiwork, and she enjoyed playing pinochle.

Gladys took great pride in her grandsons and great-granddaughters.

Gladys is survived by one daughter, Carol (Kent) Warr, of Heyburn; her grandsons, Adam (Cassie) Warr, of Boise, Austin (Chelsey) Warr, of Ballground Georgia; and five great-granddaughters, Kolbie, Stacey, Jesslyn, Brynlee, and Kalin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arvil and Kathrine; three brothers, Parke, Neal, and Ned Bunn; and one sister, Doris Warr.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th, St., in Burley. Prior to the graveside service, there will be a visitation for friends and family from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.


