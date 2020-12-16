James "Jim" E. Miller

November 27, 1928 ~ November 29, 2020

James "Jim" E. Miller passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 92.

Jim was born on November 27, 1928 to John and Lucy (Yoder) Miller in Cass County, Missouri. He was 5th in line of eight children. At the age of eight, he moved with his family from Missouri to Idaho where he remained the entirety of his life. He attended Filer schools and did a short term at Hesston Academy in Hesston, Kansas, just long enough to meet the love of his life, Mary Ann. They were married May 20, 1951 in Kansas and returned to Idaho to farm and raise a family.

Farming was simply part of Jim's DNA and he loved the land. He farmed in the Filer area until he retired in 1996. After he retired, he stayed active on the farm but then had more time to spend in the coffee shops catching up with friends and doing things he enjoyed such as driving corn truck in the fall, traveling and then spent a number of years taking care of his wife who was in failing health. Jim also enjoyed riding horses, especially out in the hills and desert with various friends and cousins.

Jim attended and was a member of the Filer Mennonite Church from the time they moved to Idaho until he could no longer attend church due to his health. His faith was always an integral part of his life and in the way he and Mary Ann raised their family. He was active in leadership in different forms such as teaching Sunday School and serving as an elder. Music was always a part of church and home life as well. He enjoyed singing in a men's quartet for many years which is now reunited in heaven!

Jim was known for his sense of humor and his care, concern, and interest in others. He genuinely enjoyed talking to people and if you met him, you never left the conversation as a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Selzer Miller; daughter, Cindy Hanson; son-in-law, John Isaak; two sisters; and three brothers.

Jim is survived by his children, Wade (Kristine) Miller of Filer; Bonnie Isaak of Winnipeg, Manitoba; Phil (Carol) Miller of Riverside, Iowa; and Marcy (Doug) Frith of Reno, Nevada; 12 grandchildren; 19 3/4 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Joyce Wyse and Joan Vogt.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at In His Name Christian Fellowship, 405 U.S. Hwy 30 in Filer. If you are unable to attend and would like to view it online, please follow this link:

https://www.facebook.com/kristine.miller.319/videos/10217967763574097/

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Mennonite Central Committee, 21 South 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501-0500.

The family would like to thank the staff, caregivers, and residents of Grace Assisted Living for your loving care of Jim the last several years and especially Encompass Healthcare workers, Nikki, Amanda, and Elena, for your kindness and care the last several months. Your kindness did not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated and we are forever grateful.

