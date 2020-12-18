Janet Ruth (Detmer) LeFurgey

October 9, 1929 ~ November 21, 2020

Janet LeFurgey, age 91, went home to Jesus on November 21, 2020. She was a resident of Edgewood Springcreek Assisted Living, Boise, Idaho. Janet was born October 9, 1929 in Denver, Colorado, an only child, to Arthur F. and Hazel M. Detmer.

She attended St. John's Lutheran College in Winfield, Kansas, graduating in June 1949 with her teaching degree. Janet's first teaching position brought her to Buhl, Idaho in August 1949 to teach grades 1-3 at St. John's Lutheran School.

The new teacher in town soon caught the eye of a handsome young man. She married William E. LeFurgey in June 1950. They lived in Buhl until 1952, moving to Gooding, Idaho to farm west of town, later moving to an acreage north of town. They would be married for 53 years until Bill's passing 2004.

During mom's years in Gooding, her teaching skills helped shape her 5 children into thoughtful, considerate people. She taught them of Jesus. She taught VBS and Sunday School at Calvary Lutheran Church where she also played the organ, and served in LWML and the Bethesda Auxiliary. She was a substitute teacher for Gooding Elementary School and served as a Guardian Ad Litem for at risk children.

She loved music, gardening, and writing poetry. She loved all animals, especially dogs which she often said she loved more than people.

Janet is survived by her five children: Cheri (Dennis) White, Cindy (Mike) Wilson, Bill LeFurgey, Micki LeFurgey, and Jeannie (Charlie) Waag; four grandsons: Jeremy (Veronica) Wilson, Todd (Alexis) Brunkow, Zach (Jamie) Wilson, and Chris Waag; and her seven great-grandchildren: Aubree, Raiden, Corbin, Nixie, Lumen, Evan and Curtis.

A private graveside service was held at the Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding, Idaho, on November 28, 2020. A Celebration of Live will be held at a later date.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.