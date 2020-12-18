Menu
Janet Ruth LeFurgey
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Janet Ruth (Detmer) LeFurgey

October 9, 1929 ~ November 21, 2020

Janet LeFurgey, age 91, went home to Jesus on November 21, 2020. She was a resident of Edgewood Springcreek Assisted Living, Boise, Idaho. Janet was born October 9, 1929 in Denver, Colorado, an only child, to Arthur F. and Hazel M. Detmer.

She attended St. John's Lutheran College in Winfield, Kansas, graduating in June 1949 with her teaching degree. Janet's first teaching position brought her to Buhl, Idaho in August 1949 to teach grades 1-3 at St. John's Lutheran School.

The new teacher in town soon caught the eye of a handsome young man. She married William E. LeFurgey in June 1950. They lived in Buhl until 1952, moving to Gooding, Idaho to farm west of town, later moving to an acreage north of town. They would be married for 53 years until Bill's passing 2004.

During mom's years in Gooding, her teaching skills helped shape her 5 children into thoughtful, considerate people. She taught them of Jesus. She taught VBS and Sunday School at Calvary Lutheran Church where she also played the organ, and served in LWML and the Bethesda Auxiliary. She was a substitute teacher for Gooding Elementary School and served as a Guardian Ad Litem for at risk children.

She loved music, gardening, and writing poetry. She loved all animals, especially dogs which she often said she loved more than people.

Janet is survived by her five children: Cheri (Dennis) White, Cindy (Mike) Wilson, Bill LeFurgey, Micki LeFurgey, and Jeannie (Charlie) Waag; four grandsons: Jeremy (Veronica) Wilson, Todd (Alexis) Brunkow, Zach (Jamie) Wilson, and Chris Waag; and her seven great-grandchildren: Aubree, Raiden, Corbin, Nixie, Lumen, Evan and Curtis.

A private graveside service was held at the Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding, Idaho, on November 28, 2020. A Celebration of Live will be held at a later date.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 18, 2020.
I remember when Mrs. Lefurgey substituted for my fifth grade class at Gooding Elementary. It was such a fun day. She had brought a lot of little things that were attractive to grade school kids. Throughout the day, we could earn "money" by doing good things like finishing our assignments, getting problems correct, or sitting in our seats. At the end of the day, she let us "buy" her treasures with the "money" we had accumulated throughout the day. I remember that I bought a rust colored candle that looked kind of like an Indian totem pole. May your family be comforted at this time.
Gaylene Glenn
December 18, 2020
We always enjoyed time with your family. We were just talking about Janet the other day, how she always had a smile on her face and was a kind and caring lady. Hole this dear memories close to your heart.
Ken and Carole Joa
December 18, 2020
