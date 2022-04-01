Janice Lee Mauss Hendry

June 5, 1939 - March 28, 2022

Janice Lee Mauss Hendry, age 82, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away at her home in Boise on Monday, March 28, 2022. Funeral services for Janice will be held Wednesday , April 6, 2022, 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 701 S. Curtis Road, Boise, Idaho with a visitation prior from 1:00-1:45 p.m. at the same location. For additional information and to send condolences to the family, please visit her tribute page at relyeafuneralchapel.com.