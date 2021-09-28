Menu
Kenneth Allen Spencer
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Kenneth Allen Spencer

September 24, 1936 - September 26, 2021

Kenneth Allen Spencer, age 85 of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away September 26, 2021 at his home in Twin Falls with his loving wife Joan at his side.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held complete with Military Honors, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. Ken will later be Privately Inurned at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho.

The family would like to acknowledge with special thanks, Hospice Visions for all the wonderful care that they received as a family and request that in lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's name be made to Hospice Visions, 455 Parkview Loop, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Ken's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID
So sorry to read about Ken. We had been friends since childhood. Remember a special fishing trip with Ken and his dad Tom. His sister Sharon is one of my best friends and classmates. I read yesterday for his precious wife said she had her worst day ever. NOW I KNOW WHY! Henry Givens
Henry Givens
Family
September 28, 2021
