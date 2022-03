Michael (Mike) Herman Friesen

December 17, 1940 - December 8, 2021

Michael (Mike) Herman Friesen 80 passed away Wednesday December 8, 2021 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls Idaho.

He was born on December 17, 1940 to Herman Friesen and

Dora Friesen. Mike married his school sweetheart Dianne Pfeifle on October 11, 1958. Mike worked at Youngs Dairy then he worked for Independent Meat until he retired. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors camping, water skiing, snow skiing and fishing. Mike and Dianne would spend winters in Yuma Arizona which they enjoyed very dearly.

He is survived by his wife Dianne of 63 years. Children Randy (Melody) Friesen, Tim (Julia) Friesen. His grandchildren Chris, David, Russell and Rodney. His great grandchildren Jordan and Maddie. His sister Beverly Veley and his dog Ozzie that he loved very much and spoiled him rotten.

Mike was preceded in death by his Mother Dora Friesen, his Father Herman Friesen. His sister Pearle Hulvey.

Mike loved his wife and children, his grandchildren very deeply. Your family loves you to the moon & back. You will be missed deeply.

Graveside services will be at Sunset Memorial on Monday December 13, 2021 at 2 PM.