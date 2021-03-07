Raymond (Ray) Dominguez

August 6, 1941 - February 26, 2021

Raymond (Ray) Dominguez, 79 years old, went to be with his parents, Ramon and Dora Dominguez. He is survived by his wife, Donna of 57 years, also his daughters Shanna (Cecil) Wetzstein, Charmaine (Doug) Gaskill, grandkids Clay (Emma) Wetzstein, Morgan Wetzstein (Joe Keegan), Caitlyn Gaskill, and Chance Gaskill. Great grandkids Cecily Hunt, Calliope Hunt and Ace Wetzstein. He was a great husband, Dad, Grandpa, and friend anyone could ask for and will be greatly missed. I would have included one of his jokes, but they probably wouldn't have printed it.