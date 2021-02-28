Robert (Bob) Glenn Greer

October 19, 1935 - February 20, 2021

Robert (Bob) Glenn Greer, an 85-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Pomerelle Place in Burley, Idaho, in the presence of family.

Bob was born October 19, 1935, in Heyburn, Idaho, to Glenn Elner and Selena Morrison Greer. He was raised on a farm in Rupert and at the end of World War II, the family moved to a farm near Marsing, Idaho, only to return to Rupert a few years later. He married his sweetheart, Edel Goltz, on June 15, 1958. They were blessed with three children, Ray, Lee and Susan.

Bob was an active member in both community and church. He served as president of the PTA and Paul Area Chamber of Commerce. He served on the local FHA board and was proud of being the first area businessman to serve in that capacity. He joined the United States Army National Guard and served eight years receiving an honorable discharge. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as bishop of the Emerson 2nd Ward. Later, he and Edel served a mission for the church in Kingman, Arizona, where they made many lifelong friends.

Bob was trained as a mechanic in the National Guard and in 1959 he opened his own repair shop. The business grew and evolved with the addition of auto parts and for a few years included the sale of boats and snowmobiles before turning its focus on truck parts. He was a strong supporter of the local 4-H and little league programs. Bob loved the outdoors. He loved to camp, fish and hunt. He was an excellent marksman which he attributed to not being able to afford extra ammunition when he was young.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edel Greer of Paul; children, Ray (Candace) Greer of Paul, Lee (Beth) Greer of Burley, and Susan Greer of Salt Lake City, Utah; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his sister, Shirley (Ace) Holmes of Pocatello; and brother, Rodney (Sharon) Greer of Albany, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Lyle Greer and David Greer.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Emerson 2nd Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, with Bishop Lorin P. Baumgartner officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be practiced and observed.