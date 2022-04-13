Ruth Olsen Melling

May 13, 1937 - March 16, 2022

"Oh, crumb!" We lost a good one. But our loss is heaven's gain. Ruth Olsen Melling, passed peacefully at the age of 84, on March 16, 2022, with her daughters at her side.

Born in Preston, Idaho, on May 13, 1937, Ruth was the eighth of nine children born to Dewey and Louise Olsen. Her parents were loving and kind and taught her the gospel of Jesus Christ by word and example. Being from a musical family, she enjoyed singing in school musicals and plays and forever loved and appreciated music.

Ruth worked at the library and telephone company to help put herself through college, where she studied hard, participated in the Sponsor Corp, and was chosen as the Delta Phi Dream Girl. There she also met Don Ray Melling. They were married on August 5, 1960, in the Logan Utah Temple. Ruth graduated from Utah State University after studying early child development in preparation to teach elementary school. Don and Ruth moved to Boulder City, Nevada where they both taught school. Ruth taught various grades, later helping to put Don through Dental School in Iowa and supporting the family in the early years of building Don's dental practice when they moved to Burley, Idaho in 1972.

In Burley, Ruth was involved in the community and her kids' activities. An avid supporter of her six children, Ruth spent countless hours encouraging their musical efforts, supporting dance and cheerleading, and rooting from the bleachers, as well as giving her legendary lectures about life lessons and gospel principles. She was a great cook and ardent canner, producing beautiful jars of peaches, raspberries, pears, and more (blue ribbon winners at the Cassia County Fair)! Ruth tirelessly and generously prepared homemade meals for her family and anyone in need.

As a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ruth served valiantly and cheerfully in many capacities. Her favorite was serving the women in the Relief Society and teaching the importance of family and following the Savior. She was known as a devoted visiting teacher and spent thousands of hours ministering to and serving others.

Ruth and Don served an 18-month proselyting and temple mission to Birmingham, England. They also enjoyed serving together in the Twin Falls Temple. Ruth continued to serve in the temple for years after Don passed away. Ruth devoted her life to the Lord and her family. She was a spiritual giant and has left a legacy of faith in Christ.

Ruth is survived by her six children, Kaye (Brady) Benham of St. George, Utah, David (Kim) Melling of Spanish Fork, Utah, Scott (Kristen) Melling of Columbus, Georgia, Kirt (Lezlie) Melling of Lehi, Utah, JaNaé (Steve) Black of Hockwold, England, and John (Marielle) Melling of Roseburg, Oregon; 31 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, James Olsen, Beth Olson, Barbara Vaterlaus, and John (Suzie) Olsen; and brother-in-law, Ferrol Simpson.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Ray; siblings, Lynn (Beth) Olsen, Mary (Wendell) Stander, Kathryn Simpson, and Richard (Diane) Olsen; sister-in-law, Phyllis Olsen; brothers-in-law, Kirt Olson, and Dean Vaterlaus; and great-grandson, Lennox Allen.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Burley LDS 3rd and 7th Ward Church, 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley, with Bishop Cade Jones officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the Cedar City Cemetery in Cedar City, Utah.

Friends may call from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St. in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the Zions Way hospice workers and Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home for their compassionate care. Additionally, they convey heartfelt gratitude to the many neighbors and friends who have shown love and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please anonymously do something kind for a stranger (pay for the car behind you in the drive-in), donate to your favorite charity, or give to the next young man or young woman who asks you to help with their fundraiser. When you do, think of our Mother and her life of selfless service, kindness, and love.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.