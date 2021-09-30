Sally Ann Jones

August 31, 1976 - September 24, 2021

Sally Ann passed away on September 24th in Gakona, Alaska. She is survived by her best friend and the love of her life, Jerry Colby, and their 5-year-old son, Gunner. Sally loved and called Alaska home for the past seven years. She cherished Alaskan life with all of their friends and family in the communities of Gakona and Glennallen.

She will forever be loved and missed by her mother Susan Jones, her aunt Mary Barron of Twin Falls, Idaho, her brother Colt Jones (Shannon) Derek, Max, and Kate of Kimberly, Idaho, her sister June Minix (Josh) Maddy, and Hudson of Akron, Indiana, her cousins Sara Hafliger (Hank) Jacob, CeCe, John, Anna and Pippa of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Josh Barron, Hannah and Mia of Boise, Idaho.

Sally was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Bill and Fleeta Barron, and her uncle Andy Barron. Burial and a memorial service will take place at a later date in Gakona, Alaska.