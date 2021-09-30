Menu
Sally Ann Jones
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021

Sally Ann Jones

August 31, 1976 - September 24, 2021

Sally Ann passed away on September 24th in Gakona, Alaska. She is survived by her best friend and the love of her life, Jerry Colby, and their 5-year-old son, Gunner. Sally loved and called Alaska home for the past seven years. She cherished Alaskan life with all of their friends and family in the communities of Gakona and Glennallen.

She will forever be loved and missed by her mother Susan Jones, her aunt Mary Barron of Twin Falls, Idaho, her brother Colt Jones (Shannon) Derek, Max, and Kate of Kimberly, Idaho, her sister June Minix (Josh) Maddy, and Hudson of Akron, Indiana, her cousins Sara Hafliger (Hank) Jacob, CeCe, John, Anna and Pippa of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Josh Barron, Hannah and Mia of Boise, Idaho.

Sally was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Bill and Fleeta Barron, and her uncle Andy Barron. Burial and a memorial service will take place at a later date in Gakona, Alaska.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 30, 2021.
Susan, Gunner, Jerry and family. I am devastated to hear about Sally Ann. I wish I knew what to say but all I can say is that I am so sorry and I am here if you need anything. Love to all of you Especially sweet Gunner.
Heather
Friend
October 18, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with Jerry, Gunner & family at this difficult time of loss. Sally was a neat gal that fit right into the community like she had been here all of her life. She will not be forgotten. May she rest in peace. With love & sympathy from our family to yours.
Marsha & Jerry Lesemann
Friend
October 13, 2021
Sally will always be my "sister-in-law". She will be greatly missed. Gunner will always know about his momma and how much she loved him. Our deepest sympathy to her family. Sally we love you. Deanna and Brian
DEANNA
October 6, 2021
We all held a place in Sally's life: partner, son, mom, sister, brother, cousin, aunt, uncle, niece and nephew, friend, co-worker and more. All with different levels of intensity. With that, we all share in her loss to some degree. As a former co-worker I would like to offer my sincere condolences to all of you who were closest to her. I am so sorry for your loss. No one can take her place in your hearts. She was a beautiful, intelligent individual with the most wonderful smile. May you find peace in your memories of her.
Rita Robertson, Boise
Work
October 3, 2021
Susan, I'm so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Sharen Evans
October 2, 2021
Our hearts go out to Sally´s family. She´s truly irreplaceable. Her warm heart, generosity, and friendship will be greatly missed in Gakona.
Heidi, Seth, and Sylvan
October 2, 2021
Sally was such a wonderful lady and great mother. We are going to miss her in Gakona. It was an honor to be trusted by Sally to be Gunners first babysitter. Know that we will be watching out for Gunner and Jerry. Prayers for the family, thank you for sharing Sally with us.
Emilie Frisbie, Gakona
Friend
September 30, 2021
Rest in Paradise beautiful
Steve and Laura Baker
September 30, 2021
Our sincere condolences. Our thoughts & prayers are with the family.
Vonda Jette
Friend
September 30, 2021
June Minix
September 30, 2021
Dear Susan and family, I am so sad to hear of the passing of sweet Sally. Please know your family is in my prayers. Therese
Therese Roemer
September 30, 2021
