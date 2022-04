Skylar Jay Scott

RUPERT - Skylar Jay Scott 38, of Rupert passed away Saturday March 6, 2012. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Paul Cemetery and will conclude with gathering at Wicks Steak House 20 Main Street in Declo. Evening gathering for friends and family will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.