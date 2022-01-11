Victor Hugo Haines

July 11, 1943 - January 5, 2022

Victor Hugo Haines passed away on January 5, 2022. He was surrounded by family and left this world quietly in the night. Victor was a loving husband, a loyal friend, a proud grandfather, and a plain-spoken man of his word.

Victor grew up in Jerome, Idaho where he met the love of his life, Vicki Haines who was his high school sweetheart and eventually his wife. Many of Victor's childhood friends remained close with him his entire life, getting together regularly to play cards, eat lunch and laugh over shared memories and good jokes.

Victor worked throughout his life as a CATV technician, building and repairing cable systems throughout the western US. He also worked as a guard in the Idaho prison system, where he gained a good deal of respect from the inmates who he always treated with dignity and understanding.

Victor was a true man of the west in spirit, owning a horse in his youth and working as a ranch hand over a summer in May, Idaho. Throughout most of his life, Victor could be seen in his signature cowboy boots whether he was living in Idaho, Seattle, or the Bay Area in California. He loved a good western and read voraciously-usually cowboy books and Louis L'Amour classics. And he followed the cowboy ethic of stating the simple truth as he saw it, with little patience for double-speak or dithering.

Despite his tough, masculine exterior Victor was a truly caring and gentle soul. He loved his grandchildren and treated them tenderly and with affection. Children and animals loved him and would seek him out at family gatherings, sitting on his lap and enjoying his company. And his loves and loyalties ran deep, there was little he wouldn't do to help a friend or a loved one.

His happiest moments were spent outside and in nature. Victor was an avid fisherman and would escape to Magic Reservoir or the family cabin in the Sawtooths any chance he could. Early mornings and long afternoons were passed in his boat, trolling for rainbow trout or stream fishing around the Big Wood River. Later in life, he found a good deal of enjoyment with his ATV, exploring the mountains, deserts, and vistas of southern Idaho and Nevada as part of a riding group of good friends. Victor also made frequent trips to the Oregon coast where he enjoyed the company of family and views of the ocean with a good book.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki, his four step-children Amy, Sarah, Victor, and Jake, his brother Curtis and his sister Janice, his in-laws Patty and Gary Williams, Steve and Anita Henna, and Sandi Haines. As well as an entire family of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren who will miss him terribly.

Due to COVID concerns, no memorial is scheduled at this time, but Victor's ashes will be scattered in the wilderness where he felt most at peace. A celebration of life will be held later in the year.