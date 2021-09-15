Why, dear Lord, why? We are only human, frail & weak..but our baby boy too? Please help us to heal..to make the grief lessen so we may continue to help others in this same situation..one of which I'd never wish on any loving parent..Brian Christopher was a handfull..but one we cherished & accepted as he was..he loved much & was much loved..until we are all together in heaven again, our precious son, hug Don & our parents, friends & Gene for us..little Mark Johnson too, your good buddy..we will miss you so much..love you to infinity & beyond..Dad & Mom

Mama & Dad (Sandra & Donnie Chappell) Family September 18, 2021