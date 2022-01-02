Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Imogene Mills "Jeannie" Bingman
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Stuart Chapel
129 Howell Lane
Stuart, VA
Imogene "Jeannie" Mills Bingman

October 7, 1937 - December 31, 2021

Imogene "Jeannie" Mills Bingman, 84, of Patrick Springs, Va. passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 7, 1937 to the late Pearl Ida Martin Mills and George Fountain Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Allen Bingman, one son, William "Billy" Bingman and one brother, Charles Mills.

She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, worked at Bassett-Walker plant as a supervisor.

Surviving are three daughters, Cynthia Bingman, Cheryl Wade (Tim), Ashleigh Sawyers (Matt) all of Patrick Springs, Va.; three sisters, Lucille Hall of Winston- Salem, N.C., Annie Mae Epperson of Amelia, Va., Rachel Duncan of Hampton, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Bingman, Dorothy "Dot" Nelson; six grandchildren, Katie Cox, Kristina Wade, James "Will" Wade, Brianna Sawyers, Makayla Sawyers, Aidan Sawyers, many special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Norris Funeral Chapel in Stuart with the Reverend John Franklin officiating. Burial will follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. at Norris Chapel.

Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Bingman family

Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Stuart Chapel
129 Howell Lane, Stuart, VA
Jan
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Stuart Chapel
129 Howell Lane, Stuart, VA
Jan
4
Burial
Patrick Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Stuart Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Stuart Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Prayers Always
Maxine Chaney
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Cindy's mom passing.my sincere condolences.prayers for the family.
Debbie corns
January 2, 2022
So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and bless you during this time.
Patsy McDaniel, Patricia Villarreal
Family
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results