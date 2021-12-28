Lillie Lovell Sapp
July 18, 1948 - December 26, 2021
Lillie Lovell Sapp, 73, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was born on July 18, 1948, to the late Josephus Lovell and Thelma Pearl Weathers Lovell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Jackson Sapp; sisters, Shirley Harmon and Dorothy Moore; and brother, Fred Moore Jr.
Mrs. Sapp was a member of First Methodist Church of Martinsville, in the Ram's Club at UNC, Women's Gold League at Chatmoss.
She is survived by her daughters, Dale Farrell (Kevin), Jan Martin, and Dana Sapp; son, Scott Sapp (Tami); sisters, JoAnne Lovell Hairfield and Marian Lovell Harter; brother, Joseph Peter Lovell (Karen); and grandchildren, Lillie Catherine Sapp, Kendall Elizabeth Sapp, Brant Martin, Adam Martin, Patrick Martin, and Sean Farrell.
A private graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Roselawn Burial Park with Gary Hollandsworth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club, 311 E. Church St Suite B, Martinsville, VA 24112 or to a charity of your choice
.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Sapp family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 28, 2021.