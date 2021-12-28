Menu
Lillie Lovell Sapp
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Lillie Lovell Sapp

July 18, 1948 - December 26, 2021

Lillie Lovell Sapp, 73, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was born on July 18, 1948, to the late Josephus Lovell and Thelma Pearl Weathers Lovell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Jackson Sapp; sisters, Shirley Harmon and Dorothy Moore; and brother, Fred Moore Jr.

Mrs. Sapp was a member of First Methodist Church of Martinsville, in the Ram's Club at UNC, Women's Gold League at Chatmoss.

She is survived by her daughters, Dale Farrell (Kevin), Jan Martin, and Dana Sapp; son, Scott Sapp (Tami); sisters, JoAnne Lovell Hairfield and Marian Lovell Harter; brother, Joseph Peter Lovell (Karen); and grandchildren, Lillie Catherine Sapp, Kendall Elizabeth Sapp, Brant Martin, Adam Martin, Patrick Martin, and Sean Farrell.

A private graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Roselawn Burial Park with Gary Hollandsworth officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club, 311 E. Church St Suite B, Martinsville, VA 24112 or to a charity of your choice.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Sapp family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just wanted to let the family know that I send my condolences. May the Lord bless you and keep you safe in his arms at this time.
Patricia Evans
Friend
December 29, 2021
I have memories of Lillie growing up as first cousins. She came to visit me in California but the memory that stays with me is our trip to NYC to visit Aunt Lottie and our trip home. Something we talked about whenever we were together. My love and sympathies to the family. Wishing I could be there in person. Bren
Brenda Haley Schulman
December 28, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to your family on the loss of your loved one.
Linda Smith
December 28, 2021
I thought Lillie was so pretty. I always enjoyed being around her. I also enjoyed talking with Joann many times. I am so sorry to hear of her loss and pray the family will get comfort from her memories and that the Lord will bless the family.
Lou Barnes
December 28, 2021
