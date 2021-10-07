Shirley Woods BarbourJuly 20, 1934 - October 5, 2021Shirley Woods Barbour, 87, of Martinsville, Va. passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was born in Richmond, Va. on July 30, 1934 to John Walker Woods and Margaret Virginia Waters Woods.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Barbour.She is survived by her children, Lauren Brennan (Patrick) of Glade Hill, Va., Mark Barbour (Sarah) of Kingsport, Tenn., Maria Hicks (Charles) of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Margaret Brande (Tim) of Reidsville, N.C.; grandchildren, Afton Brennan, Joshua Hicks, Samantha S. Maxfield (Aaron), Jared Hicks, Shannon Sherwood, Will Barbour, Owen Barbour, and Sam Barbour; great-grandchildren, Woods, Maggie, and Clare Maxfield; sister, Pamela Rice of Abingdon, Va.; brother, James W. Woods (Susan) of Crystal River, Florida; in-laws, Rita and Leon Murphy and Kenneth and Judy Barbour, all of Patrick Springs, Va.; and beloved uncle, Patrick Woods (Ginny) of Glen Allen, Va.She attended business school in Richmond, Va., worked several years as a secretary before becoming a homemaker. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and served on several church committees; served as a volunteer for the American Heart Association; but her greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.On Friday, October 8, 2021, visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Martinsville. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Due to Covid-19 regulations, social distancing and masks will be required.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church building fund.The family extends a heartfelt thank you to longtime best friends, Wally and Shelby Thompson; loving friend, Kitty Gleason; our church family, our wonderful neighbors, and the caring nurses, therapists and aides at Rocky Mount Rehabilitation Center.McKee Stone Funeral Home is serving the family.