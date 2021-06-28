Menu
Vance Curtis Stovall
1933 - 2021
Vance Curtis Stovall

Vance Curtis Stovall, 88, of Fieldale, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was born on March 6, 1933 to the late Joseph Moir Stovall and Florence Mitchell Stovall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Moir Stovall Jr. and James Marvin Stovall.

Mr. Stovall served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a modernize inspector for DuPont and was a member of New Hope Church of the Brethren.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Barker Stovall of the residence; two daughters, Anita Stovall Hagood (Elmer) of Spencer, Va. and Denise Carol Stovall of Stuart, Va.; three grandchildren, Brandie Turner (Chris), Amanda Howell (David), and Brittany Knight (Ryan); and four great-grandchildren, Amara Turner, Christopher Turner, Titus Howell, and Caiden Howell.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Rick Randall and Ryan Knight officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, also at the funeral home, and other times at the family residence. Entombment will be in Roselawn Abbey.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Stovall family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 28, 2021.
I worked with Vance at southwestern va gas co back in the 60's , he was the first person to drive a propane bulk truck in henry co ,he was a good man !
gerald henderson
Work
June 28, 2021
Love this man We spent a lot of good times at Hardie A honest man that kept his word.. Loved Jesus
delano thomasson
June 28, 2021
