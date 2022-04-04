John Joseph Arrowood
December 7, 1953 - April 2, 2022
John Joseph Arrowood, 68, of Marion, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville.
John was born in McDowell County, NC, on December 7, 1953, to the late William Guy Arrowood and Etta Mable Calhoun Arrowood. He was married to his wife of forty-four years, Verna Worley Arrowood. For many years, he was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Marion, where he shared his strong faith with many. John built furniture at Drexel Heritage, with whom he retired after many years of service. Following his retirement, he operated Arrowood Produce Stand in Glenwood. John was a hard worker who liked to hunt and fish. He loved to travel and would make many trips to the Outer Banks over the years.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by an infant child.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Verna Arrowood of Marion; two brothers, Jimmy Arrowood (Sharon) of Union Mills and Robert Arrowood (Francine) of Marion; a niece, Kristie Figueroa (Carlos) of Marion; and a nephew, Michael Arrowood (Lauren) of Huntersville.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Marion. Rev. Victor Worley, Rev. Jason Bright, and Pastor Jimmy Upton will officiate. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Church, prior to the service.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Arrowood family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2022.