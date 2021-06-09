Mary "Loretta" Hensley Shepherd
February 6, 1941 - June 7, 2021
Mary "Loretta" Hensley Shepherd, age 80, of Marion, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Monday, June 07, 2021, at her residence. Her loving family was by her side.
Born in McDowell County, North Carolina, on February 06, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ethel Byrd Hensley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Bud" Shepherd; one son, Timothy Phillip Shepherd; and two sisters, Ola Faye Hensley and Sandra Hensley Bond.
A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, who took excellent care of her children and grandchildren, "Nanny" enjoyed traveling in her later years. She was known for her amazing cooking skills and making wonderful desserts. Nanny was a member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church in Marion. She served as a Sunday school teacher cumulatively, for over 60 years. She was a former WMU President and member of the Blue Ridge Baptist Association.
Left to cherish her precious memory are three children, Tammy Walls (Guy) of Marion, Tonya Newton (Johnny) of Nebo and Terry Shepherd (Amy) of Rutherfordton; one sister, Freddie Wilson of Nebo; seven grandchildren, Mandi Hawkins Pittman (Jeremy), Johnathon Newton (Hollie), Dusty Hawkins (Jennifer), Chris Newton (Sarah), Stephanie Poteat (Andrew), Misty Walls Camp and Josiah Shepherd; and nine great-grandchildren, Eli Pittman, Jake Pittman, Christopher Newton, Gina Newton, Hunter Newton, Greyson Newton, Presley Newton, Hailey Hawkins and Watson Camp.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 09, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Cross Memorial Baptist Church with the Revs. Ryan Bennett and Doug Prevette officiating. Interment will follow in Cross Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mary's memory are asked to consider, The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 1166, Marion, North Carolina 28752 or by visiting www.gideons.org
.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Shepherd family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 9, 2021.