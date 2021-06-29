Menu
Richard Thomas "Rat" Jenkins
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Richard "Rat" Thomas Jenkins

December 23, 1933 - June 28, 2021

During the early morning hours of Monday, June 28, 2021, Mr. Richard "Rat" Thomas Jenkins, 87, of Marion, took the midnight train home to that golden shore in glory.

The son of the late Tom and Mildred Jackson Jenkins, Rat was born in McDowell County Dec. 23, 1933.

Known for his love of all things related to trains, Rat was an avid model railroader and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He also retired after 30 years of dedicated service from the Southern Railway, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Aside from his career, he was very actively involved with the McDowell Mission Ministry, where he volunteered often and served on the board. He also enjoyed volunteering for United Way. Rat was a very loving family man, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and was a very devout Christian, having had attended Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Rat loved the Lord and his family with all his heart and his passing will sadden many who he met and loved along his journey in this life.

In addition to his parents, he was greeted at Heaven's gates by his sisters, Lucille Rutherford, Alene Goode and Celestine Jenkins.

Left behind to cherish Rat's precious memory are his wife of 67 years, Mrs. Ruth Ann Swepson Jenkins, who married the love of her life Jan. 23, 1954; and their five children, Thomasina Jenkins Tate (Michael) of Asheville, Lauriece Jenkins of Los Angeles, Calif., Richard Byron Jenkins of Marion, Francelia Jenkins of Marion, and Rashelle Jenkins Brown (Aaron) of Spindale. He also leaves behind one sister, Elizabeth Jenkins Siler (Derrick) of Marion; as well as eight wonderful grandchildren; and three precious great-grandchildren.

A graveside service to celebrate Rat's home-going will be held Thursday, July 1, at 11 a.m., at McDowell Memorial Park with Dr. Michael Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rat's memory can be made to Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 115 East Wilhemenia St., Marion, NC 28752.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
327 Memorial Park Road, Marion
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your lost Fan. Love you Tisha.
Letitia O'Neil
Family
July 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss,Your family is in our prayers.
Herbert Walker
Friend
July 2, 2021
